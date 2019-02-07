CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’

3 reads
Leave a comment

Okay this Black History Month needs an absolute do-over. Luxury designer Gucci apologized Thursday for their new wool balaclava jumper because it happens to resemble blackface a little too much.

“Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper,” the brand wrote in response to the backlash. “We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.”

The $890 sweater was pulled from Gucci’s website and all physical stores. As you can see, it is black and covers up to the wearer’s nose with material. However, the red ring around the hole for the jumper’s mouth resembles a pair of lips, reminiscent of blackface or minstrel cartoons.

The reveal of the sweater comes only days after the state of Virginia found itself in some amazing hot water over multiple state officials who admitted to wearing black face to either portray Michael Jackson or something similar. Again, can we restart black history month?!

IMAGE CREDIT: Gucci

RELATED: Governor Of Virginia Refuses To Resign After Racist Images Surface

RELATED: Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface At Sporting Events

SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close