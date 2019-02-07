How Stacey Abrams Will Help The Democratic Presidential Candidates Running For Office [VIDEO]

| 02.07.19
Freshly off the podium after giving the Democratic response, Stacey Abrams is showing that she’s still all for the people. In the response she wanted to make sure her words reflected the goals as well as the ambitions of the Democratic party.

Hours after she delivered the speech the feedback was amazing by her fellow peers. After losing the race for governor of Georgia, Abrams is still helping fight voter suppression and has plans to work with the Democratic candidates that will be running for president.

SEE ALSO: How Stacey Abrams Is Taking A Stand To Make Sure Voter Suppression Never Happens Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

She mentioned that candidates will have to pass Georgia and she wants to make sure they win this state. Abrams didn’t mention what’s next in her political career, but is making plans to figure it all out by the end of March.

Rickey Smiley believes that someone should Stacey’s name on their ballot as a vice president. Until then she’s fighting to make sure the voices of the people are heard and everyone that is eligible to vote has the opportunity to do so.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Stacey Abrams up top!

See photos of Oprah supporting Stacey Abrams below!

'I Approve This Message!': Oprah Fires Up Georgia Voters For Stacey Abrams

‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia Voters For Stacey Abrams

‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia Voters For Stacey Abrams

[caption id="attachment_3834799" align="alignnone" width="815"] Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty[/caption] Oprah Winfrey’s star power was on full display Thursday at a rally to fire-up Stacey Abrams’ supporters ahead of Election Day. See Also: Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia? Abrams, who could become nation’s first African-American woman governor, is in a tight race against Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. The GOP nominee has been under fire for using his secretary of state post to suppress the Black vote. The boost that Oprah brought could make all the difference. The former talk show queen rolled up her sleeves and knocked on doors for Abrams, urging folks to show up at the polls on Tuesday afternoon. Take a look at this moment that was captured on video. https://twitter.com/brynnaquillin/status/1058060878266974209 At the rally in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Oprah made an impassioned plea by asking attendees to honor their ancestors’ sacrifices. “For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn’t have the right to vote, and you are choosing not to vote—wherever you are in this state, in this country — you are dishonoring your family,” she said to the crowd and national television audience. In a light-hearted moment, the mega star underscored that she genuinely supports Abrams. “I’m an independent woman. I’ve earned the right to do exactly what I want to do, when I want to do it,” she said. “Nobody paid for me to come here; nobody even asked me to come here. I paid for myself, and I approve this message!” Here are some other memorable moments:

How Stacey Abrams Will Help The Democratic Presidential Candidates Running For Office [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

