Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity [PHOTOS]

Minister Louis Farrakhan is officially a part of purple and gold team.

Earlier this month, the 85-year-old Nation of Islam leader was initiated as a member of Omega Psi Phi at the fraternity’s Atlanta headquarters. No probate, but Farrakhan confirmed the news on Twitter with a celebratory photos in his Que paraphernalia.

Thank you to my brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. for presenting me with an Honorary Membership. As long as we live, let’s strive for those fundamental principles that make an Omega man a man after God. pic.twitter.com/Y5kHTFKaCV — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) February 3, 2019

Not a stranger to HBCU traditions, Farrakhan attended Winston Salem Teachers College before it became Winston Salem State University on a track scholarship.

Congrats, minister!

