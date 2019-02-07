Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Minister Louis Farrakhan is officially a part of purple and gold team.
Earlier this month, the 85-year-old Nation of Islam leader was initiated as a member of Omega Psi Phi at the fraternity’s Atlanta headquarters. No probate, but Farrakhan confirmed the news on Twitter with a celebratory photos in his Que paraphernalia.
Not a stranger to HBCU traditions, Farrakhan attended Winston Salem Teachers College before it became Winston Salem State University on a track scholarship.
Congrats, minister!
Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com