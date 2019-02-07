CLOSE
Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Pulled Out Of Grammys Performance

Billboard Women In Music 2018 - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Ariana Grande is speaking out after Grammys producer Ken Ehrlic said the she wasn’t performing because she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

Grande made her feeling known on Twitter, calling Ehrlich out by name and making it cleared she could have performed if her “creativity and self expression” hadn’t been stifled. See her tweet below:

I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken,” she wrote. “It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

Grande who is nominated for two Grammys this year, was responding specifically to an Associated Press article published on Thursday, which quotes Ehrlich as saying:

 “As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure. And it’s too bad. She’s a great artist. And I’d love to get her in the show this year.”

The 2019 Grammys, hosted by Alicia Keys are set to air live Feb. 10 on CBS.

