Jay Rock Hints At Having An Album Done With Kendrick Lamar

Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar’s chemistry together can’t be denied and the people want more. But it seems they might not have to wait too long if you let Jay tell it.

As spotted on Complex the “King’s Dead” MC recently took part in a brief Twitter response session with his followers. During the course of several questions touching on his previous work one diehard fan asked about the chances of an official Jay and K. Dot release happening. To everyone’s surprise, the two have apparently already cooked something up. “We Might Already Have A Full Project #TDE” he posted.

We Might Already Have A Full Project 🤷🏾‍♂️ #TDE https://t.co/QLbD1nF0lk — Jay Rock (@jayrock) February 6, 2019

Naturally, he was prodded with more tweets about what that “Full Project” exactly entailed but he remained quiet. Thankfully for TDE fans he also confirmed that Isaiah Rashad is working on his new album.

In the studio creating that #TDE Magic https://t.co/5aFKTiE9Dp — Jay Rock (@jayrock) February 6, 2019

He also said without saying actually it that he personally has music slotted for this year.

Stay Tuned In ! https://t.co/wtlgMxVBnO — Jay Rock (@jayrock) February 6, 2019

As of now there is no telling what this Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar project will be so stay tuned. In the mean time relish in their gritty “Wow Freestyle” from Jay’s Redemption album below.

Photo: Spotify

Martin Berrios Posted 19 hours ago

