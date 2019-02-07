Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her Type | Extra Butter

2018 was a huge year for animated films with flicks like Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks The Internet. Come to think about it, it was a big year for sequels as well. 2019 seems to be picking up where last year left off, but with a bang. The Lego Movie 2 hit theaters this week, and just like it’s predecessor which was released in 2014, The Second Part was chock full of stars. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett are back to reprise their roles as Emmet, Lucy and Batman. But this time around, the gang has to defend their beloved Bricksburg from Duplo invaders who have turned the town into a post-apocalyptic wasteland named Apocalypseburg.

After General Sweet Mayhem, the leader of the Duplo army (played by Stephanie Beatriz) kidnaps Batman, Lucy, Benny, Metalbeard, Unikitty and takes them to the Systar system, Batman is taken to Queen Wa’Nabi where he find out that she helps satisfy his emotional validation. The others are placed in environments design to tempt them, and they each fall for these temptations, except Master Builder Lucy. Once again, it’s up to Emmet Brickowski to save his friends and get his town back to normal.

And speaking of Queen Watevera Wa’Nabi — who better to voice the shape-shifting alien Queen of the Systar System than Queen Tiffany Haddish. On this episode of Extra Butter, we sat with the cast the adventure comedy as they dished on all things Lego Movie 2. They even spilled a little relationship advice on baed on Lucy and Emmet’s interesting relationship. Should push people to their potential, or just love them as they are?

Elizabeth told us, “I do think you want people to grow and evolve a little bit and shake them out of a routine that they can’t even perceive. I think we all get stuck in those things. It often takes an outsider or another view on it to sort of shake you out of what you’re doing. But at the same time, I don’t think Lucy wanted [Emmet] to change, I think Lucy wanted Emmet to explore another side of himself. And he does that work in then film, then comes to his own conclusion about what is authentic to him. And I think that’s what we’re all striving for.”

The cool cast sure knows a thing or two about being authentic — especially Tiffany Haddish. On this episode, the Last O.G. star even jokes with Will Arnett about him not being her type. Check out the classic moment in the video above.

Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her Type | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter Posted 16 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: