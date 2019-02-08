CLOSE
Meek Mill ft. Drake “Going Bad,” Future “Never Stop”& More

Future balls like a free agent that just cashed in on a max contract and Harlem links up with Queens for some street ish. Today's Daily Visuals.

And they thought it couldn’t happen. After a nasty back-and-forth a few years back Meek Mill and Drake are back on good terms and today they’re showing the world that a minor misunderstanding shouldn’t lead to a lifelong beef.

In their visual to “Going Bad,” Meek and Drake turn up mafia style with a gang of well dressed gentlemen you don’t wanna owe anything to unless you wanna sleep with the fishes or have the present Nipsey Hussle slap life outta you.

Back in the ATL Freebandz H.N.I.C. Future comes through with a visual for “Never Stop” where he styles in a luxurious mansion where the women style in black angel wings and push wheelbarrows filled with cash. That must be his monthly sneaker budget.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A$AP Rocky, Trevor Jackson, and more.

FUTURE – “NEVER STOP”

MIKE WILL MADE-IT, A$AP ROCKY, A$AP FERG & NICKI MINAJ – “RUNNIN”

A$AP ROCKY – “KIDS TURNED OUT FINE”

TREVOR JACKSON – “WARNING”

LOCKSMITH FT. JARREN BENTON – “GHOST”

MIKE SMIFF – “I GOT YOU”

Meek Mill ft. Drake “Going Bad,” Future “Never Stop”& More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

