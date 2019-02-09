CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Sr. Caught The Fade In Boxing Training Session [Video]

Before the roasting begins, the elder of the Mayweathers is 66 years old.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Tenshin Nasukawa Media Availability & Workout

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

The father of Floyd Mayweather Jr. made his mark in boxing as both a professional fighter and most notably as a trainer. However, a training session didn’t go Floyd Sr.’s way recently and he caught a fade but appeared to be fine shortly after.

TMZ Sports reports:

Floyd Mayweather Sr. — a former pro boxer who became one of the top trainers in the world — was at his son’s TMT boxing gym in Vegas this week, where he decided to spar with one of the younger guys.

It started off great … with Floyd Sr. stickin’ and movin’ and throwing some pretty quick shots — but, when the other guy started to fight back, it didn’t go well for the old man.

Floyd took a few clean shots to the head — sending him flying backward … and ended with the elder Mayweather lying flat on his back with his feet up in the air.

Before the jokes fly, Floyd Sr. is 66 years old and probably in better shape than men half his age. Anyone can catch the hands and it was just his time.

Photo: Getty

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Caught The Fade In Boxing Training Session [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

