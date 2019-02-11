Offset Shares Footage Of Cardi B Giving Birth In Documentary [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fresh off her GRAMMY Award win, fans are getting to see another side to Cardi B through the lens of a new documentary by her husband, Offset. The Migos rapper shared on Twitter with fans that they should prepare themselves to not only listen to his music, but see this documentary.

In the trailer attached to his tweet you can see Offset around his kids, on stage as well as in the room with Cardi B as she gave birth. That’s right you can hear the Bronx rapper yell as close family members and doctors tell her to push.

Offset’s reaction to her giving birth were quite funny ass his eyes nearly popped out from his head. Although we only get to see sneak peeks of baby Kulture maybe in the documentary we can see more of her.

The album and documentary are set to be released on February 22nd, until then check out the trailer up top!

