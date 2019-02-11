Gary’s Tea GRAMMY Awards Edition: Drake’s Microphone Cut Off During Acceptance Speech, Cardi B Accused Of Lip-Syncing & More

National
| 02.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The GRAMMY Awards aired live last night and it was quite a show to see. Drake was allegedly not supposed to come to the show and surprised everyone.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He won for rap song of the year for “God’s Plan” and while delivering his speech his microphone cut off. Drake was trying to inspire upcoming artists and also share his thoughts on the music world. The GRAMMYs mentioned they didn’t do it on purpose he just took a long pause and they thought it was over.

SEE ALSO: Watch Cardi B’s Baby Girl Say Mama For the First Time [VIDEO]

In other GRAMMY news, Cardi B won for best rap album and performed “Money.” Gary With Da Tea mentioned that some people are not happy with her because she was lip-syncing.

Gary said, “She was losing a lip-syncing battle to herself.”

Headkrack mentioned that he doesn’t think she was especially with having to correct some of the words so she wouldn’t curse.

Lastly, J. Lo had everyone talking as she gave the Motown Tribute at the show. Rickey Smiley talked about how it was like greens with no seasoning.

Listen for all the tea up top!

See photos from the GRAMMY Awards below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

23 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]

Hollywood has descended upon the Staples Center in LA for music’s biggest night. Hosted by Alicia Keys, who showed up in a dazzling red gown, the Grammys will feature performances by Cardi B, Diana Ross and Lady Gaga. And we’re super excited for the highly anticipated Motown and tribute to the late Aretha Franklin featuring Andra Day, Yolanda Adams and Fantasia. MORE GRAMMYS COVERAGE: Cardi B Makes History With Her Best Rap Album Win At The 2019 Grammys, Performs "Money" Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO] Drake Won A Grammy Then Shaded The Grammys In His Acceptance Speech [VIDEO] Everyone Is Clowning Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute At The 2019 Grammys [VIDEO]  

Gary’s Tea GRAMMY Awards Edition: Drake’s Microphone Cut Off During Acceptance Speech, Cardi B Accused Of Lip-Syncing & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close