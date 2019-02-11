CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Throws Down the Gauntlet Against BET, Won’t Perform at Awards

BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Nicki Minaj has finally come up for air after Sunday’s Grammy Awards, taking to Twitter to pull out of the BET Awards and subsequent BET Experience.

The reasoning–a tweet from the channel’s verified account that includes a link to an article about Cardi B’s Grammy win with the text “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront.” The tweet has since disappeared from BET’s timeline but, it’s too little too late for Queen Barbie and her Barbie Army.

Nicki Minaj tweeted Monday that Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or awards show. Since Nicki seems to be the only one repping Young Money these days, her threat may not hold much weight on the way this year’s awards weekend will play out.

Meanwhile, BET’s comment sections are in shambles. Nothing left to do here but sit back and watch.

Let’s throw it back to when the TL was a place of harmony for Queens Nicki and Cardi…if only but for a brief moment.

Grab The Leash: Tomi Lahren Got Checked By Cardi B & Nicki Minaj For 21 Savage Comment

[caption id="attachment_800677" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty[/caption] Cardi B and Nicki Minaj don’t see eye to eye on much anymore, but one thing they seem to agree on is Tomi Lahren is a trash individual. The racist political pundit felt the need to chime in on 21 Savage’s situation sharing a Variety story reporting on the rapper’s arrest by ICE with the caption “I got one, two, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya.” https://twitter.com/TomiLahren/status/1092192745987264513 Cardi B and Nicki Minaj caught wind of Tomi’s foolishness and responded to her tasteless attempt at humor at the expense of 21 Savage’s plight. Cardi already threatened to dog walk Lahren and followed up in her response to her Tweet stating “Don’t make me get my leash.” Minaj also clapped at Lahren “Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown.” https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1092340085742276610 https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1092497946526896129 Lahren fixed her lips and fingers and responded back calling Cardi’s Tweet “very original” and falsely claiming in reply to Minaj “P.S. My ancestors did discover America.”  Things only got worse for Tomi cause the Barbz and Cardigans united in slandering her. You can peep all the well deserved in slander in the gallery below. — Photo: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

Nicki Minaj Throws Down the Gauntlet Against BET, Won’t Perform at Awards was originally published on 92q.com

