Nicki Minaj has finally come up for air after Sunday’s Grammy Awards, taking to Twitter to pull out of the BET Awards and subsequent BET Experience.

The reasoning–a tweet from the channel’s verified account that includes a link to an article about Cardi B’s Grammy win with the text “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront.” The tweet has since disappeared from BET’s timeline but, it’s too little too late for Queen Barbie and her Barbie Army.

Nicki Minaj tweeted Monday that Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or awards show. Since Nicki seems to be the only one repping Young Money these days, her threat may not hold much weight on the way this year’s awards weekend will play out.

Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Absolutely. Get your refund ASAP https://t.co/Fj2JU6lHxR — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Meanwhile, BET is being dragged by their lace front. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7rFn58hwXx — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Meanwhile, BET’s comment sections are in shambles. Nothing left to do here but sit back and watch.

Let’s throw it back to when the TL was a place of harmony for Queens Nicki and Cardi…if only but for a brief moment.

Nicki Minaj Throws Down the Gauntlet Against BET, Won’t Perform at Awards was originally published on 92q.com