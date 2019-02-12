CLOSE
21 Savage Released on Bail, May Still Be Deported

92Q Fall Fest 2017

Source: Arturo Holmes / @ArtuGraphiq

21 Savage has been released from ICE custody.

According to TMZ, the rapper was released on bond Tuesday (February 12) pending a deportation hearing. Below is a statement from 21’s lawyers Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro.

“21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters — he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together. He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them.”

21 Savage was arrested on Super Bowl Sunday. The 26-year-old rapper was born in the London borough of Newham to British parents, according to a birth certificate obtained by CNN.

ICE says he came to the States at age 12 in July 2005, but didn’t leave under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa. His visa expired in 2006. 21 Savage apparently had a visa permit pending for four years before he reapplied for U Visa in 2017. That application may have led to a background check which triggered his arrest.

Welcome home 21.

Source: TMZ

