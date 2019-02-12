CLOSE
Lost Album From Marvin Gaye To Be Released By Motown

Marvin Gaye

Source: Time & Life Pictures / Getty

Marvin Gaye fans get ready because some of his unreleased music is coming out next month in honor of his 80th birthday. According to VIBE, this album was shelved by Gaye because the first single released from the album didn’t do well.

This project was supposed to follow-up his 1971 album “What’s Going On.” Reports state that Gaye and Motown executive, Berry Gordy clashed over his political views.

In 1972 Gaye released “Trouble Man” and then “Let’s Get It On,” the following year. Gaye was able to release four more albums before he was fatally killed in 1984.

This new project “You’re The Man” is a remastered album featuring 17-tracks including the album’s first single. “My Last Chance.” It was originally recorded as a demo for “What’s Going On” and then the song was on a 2001 “Best of Marvin Gaye” compilation album.

You can purchase “You’re The Man” on March 29th!

Check out photos of Marvin Gaye below!

Lost Album From Marvin Gaye To Be Released By Motown was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

