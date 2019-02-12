Gary’s Tea: Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Isn’t Taking Care Of His Alleged Child With Mistress, A. J. Calloway Suspended From ‘Extra’ & More

National
| 02.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lala Anthony separated from her husband, Carmelo Anthony nearly two years ago after he allegedly got a woman he slept with pregnant. Since then the two are trying to work on their marriage, but now the alleged mistress is speaking out.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that the woman that has Anthony’s alleged baby is saying he doesn’t take care of his child. There has been no word if Carmelo even slept with this women or got a DNA test as well.

SEE ALSO: La La And Carmelo Anthony Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

In other entertainment news, A.J. Calloway has recently been suspended from his job at “Extra.” He recently was accused of sexual misconduct by several different women and now the company is doing an internal review.

We will keep you posted on any updates of the allegations.

Check out photos of Carmelo & Lala Anthony below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

La La & Carmelo Anthony [PHOTOS]

1 photos Launch gallery

La La & Carmelo Anthony [PHOTOS]

Continue reading La La & Carmelo Anthony [PHOTOS]

La La & Carmelo Anthony [PHOTOS]

Gary’s Tea: Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Isn’t Taking Care Of His Alleged Child With Mistress, A. J. Calloway Suspended From ‘Extra’ & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close