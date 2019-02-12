21 Savage Has Finally Been Released From ICE Custody And Fans Are Ecstatic

21 Savage is officially a free man….well, for now, at least.

After spending over a week in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his arrest on February 3, the rapper was released on bond on Tuesday afternoon, according to reports from TMZ.

21’s lawyers gave a statement to the publication quickly following his release.

“21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters — he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together,” Alex Spiro, Charles H. Kuck and Dina LaPolt said in the joint statement. “He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them.”

If you’re not caught up on why Savage was detained in the first place, he was arrested following a traffic stop in Atlanta in early February and was taken into custody when officials found that the rapper is actually a citizen of the United Kingdom.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said at the time, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA ‘21 Savage’ during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta. Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon.”

Though authorities initially claimed that Savage’s visa expired in July 2006, his legal team later debunked that story.

But now, celebrations are in order that 21 has finally been released from the detention center he was held in for over a week–although, he didn’t get off completely scot-free; The rapper was released on bond pending a deportation hearing and luckily, his attorneys say that 21 was granted an expedited hearing.

With that being said, 21 FINALLY getting out as he should of when he was first arrested is something to be happy about, and fans are definitely celebrating this occasion.

Take a look at how some celebrities, fans, and friends reacted once news broke that 21 has been released from ICE’s custody.

Prayer works. — Kei (@keiopensdoors) February 12, 2019

FREE ON BOND. WELCOME HOME @21savage — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) February 12, 2019

21 Savage is Free now 🤩🙏🏽 — Nafee Amin (@NafeeAmin) February 12, 2019

21 Savage Free! 🙏🏾 — Bizness Boi (@BiznessBoi) February 12, 2019

Slaughter gang! — Stone Mound Meezy (@MEGAMEEZY) February 12, 2019

21 savage out the American legal system, ALL PRAISE TO THE MOST HIGH 🙏🏽🙌🏾 — JHÉ ALLEN (@allenacious) February 12, 2019

21 Savage is FREEEEEEEEEEEEEE! — Kyrie Irvings Secret Black Gf 💕 (@empyreall) February 12, 2019

It looks like Metro Boomin’s jacket for his Fallon performance last night really did work…

21 Savage Has Finally Been Released From ICE Custody And Fans Are Ecstatic was originally published on globalgrind.com

