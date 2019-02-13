Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be Like And Start Aiming To Be Respected

02.12.19
In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on The Quick Silva Show…The vitamin was “Stop Aiming To Be Like And Start Aiming To Be Respected.” Quick talked about the fact that it doesn’t matter if people don’t like you but it’s more importance to be respected. People will say what they want about you but if you’re well respected they can’t do anything but pay you the respect you’ve earned. If you want to hear the full vitamin, watch the video above.

