Soulja Boy Is Blowing Blac Chyna’s Back Out, Allegedly

The SB comeback tour continues on multliple levels.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 11, 2018

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

We’re sure Soulja Boy is considering this latest feat part of his extended “comeback.” Word is SB is dating none other than Tyga and Rob Kardashian baby mama Blac Chyna. 

Per standard Internet protocol, this means he is most likely blowing her back out. The fact that the rapper has pseudo-beef with Tyga makes it all the more likely since he’s shown his petty knows no bounds.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to both Chyna and Soulja tell us they’ve been dating for more than a week … a relationship that blossomed on Instagram, after each slid into the other’s DMs. We’re told SB and Chyna finally met up at Sean Kingston’s L.A. penthouse last week, and things got heated — in a good way.

Our sources say the two have been inseparable since the rendezvous — and even hit up some Grammy parties together … although, everyone thought they were just good friends.

Best of look with that SB. No (butt) shots.

Photo: Getty

Soulja Boy Is Blowing Blac Chyna’s Back Out, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

