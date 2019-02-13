Bill Cosby on Prison: ‘Amazing Experience’

Ever since hat first accuser came forward, I gotta admit, I’ve been looking at old Heathcliff Huxtable a little different.

I mean, who hasn’t?

Check out this story from CNN that details how Bill Cosby has been enjoying his ‘experience’ behind bars.

(CNN) Despite the circumstances, Bill Cosby said his time in prison is an “amazing experience,” his press spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a TV interview.

Wait, really?

“Yeah, he used the term amazing experience,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt’s interview with WCAU in Philadelphia provides new details of Cosby’s time behind bars at SCI Phoenix, the prison outside Philadelphia. Cosby was sentenced in September to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The case came after dozens of women came forward with accusations that Cosby had drugged and assaulted them in similar incidents over his lengthy career atop the comedy world.

Posted 5 hours ago

