Aspiring Rapper Who Was Asleep In His Car Shot Dead By 6 California Cops: Report

Another young Black man has been shot dead by police. Aspiring rapper, 20-year-old Willie Bo was asleep in his car—allegedly with a handgun in his lap—when he was awakened by officers, who eventually opened fire.

“Police were called to the fast-food restaurant in Vallejo around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after employees reported seeing a man ‘slumped over’ inside a silver Mercedes-Benz. When officers arrived, they found Willie James McCoy unresponsive in the driver’s seat with a handgun on his lap, police said. The car was locked and the transmission was shifted into the drive position, police said. ‘The two officers decided to hold their position and did not attempt to wake the driver,’ Vallejo police said in a statement. ‘Instead they decided to wait for additional officers to arrive on scene and ensure that people in the parking lot were safe and did not approach the vehicle.’ After additional officers arrived, police tried to open the driver’s side door, but were unsuccessful. Officers then positioned a patrol car in front of the Mercedes to prevent it from suddenly moving forward, and tried to move another patrol vehicle behind McCoy’s. It was at that time, police said, that the driver began to wake up and move.”

According to the statement, which you can read in full here, “The driver began to suddenly move and looked at the uniformed patrol officers. Officers gave the driver several commands to put his hands up. The driver did not comply and instead moved his hands downward toward the firearm.” Six police officers opened fire on Willie Bo for approximately four seconds. The involved officers have reportedly been placed on administrate leave and the Solano County district attorney’s office is investigating the shooting.

Willie Bo’s cousin David Harrsion took to Facebook to open up about his family’s horrific loss. “My little cousin was asleep in the car. They shot him 20 motherf*cking times in a motherfucking car—asleep,” he said. Watch Harrison speak on it here.

