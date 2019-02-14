CLOSE
Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case In Florida

YNW Melly, the Florida rap star who was set to appear at Warehouse Live at the end of the month has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2018 shooting deaths of two men described as the rapper’s close friends.

Miramar, FL police tweeted that Melly, real name Jamell Demons shot and killed two men, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. and that Demons along with an associate, Cortlen Henry, staged the murder to resemble a drive-by shooting.

Henry was arrested in Houston in January and was extradited to Florida on Tuesday. No bond has been set.

PHOTO CREDIT: Esdras Thelusma / Billboard

Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case In Florida was originally published on theboxhouston.com

