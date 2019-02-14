Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black History Month 2019: Master P

0 reads
Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the music business entrepreneur behind No Limit Records–Master P.

10th Annual BMI Urban Awards

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Birth Date: April 29, 1970

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

Fun Facts: 

  • Master P’s real name is Percy Miller
  • Master P attended the University of Houston (Houston, TX) and Merritt College (Oakland, CA)
  • Master P founded No Limit Records in 1990
  • Master P was one of the first rappers to expand into other business ventures, such as cell phones, rims, sports management, real estate, toys, films, and clothing
  • Master P has 7 kids
  • Master P was the first rapper to play in the NBA (pre-season for the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets)
  • Master P was the first rapper to secure a $30 million dollar deal and keep 100% ownership of his masters (which was unheard of in the 90s)

We thank you for your contributions Master P.

Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening

Black History Month 2019: Master P (PHOTOS)

6 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: Master P (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Master P (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Master P (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Master P was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close