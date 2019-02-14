CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Regina King Almost Gets Trampled While Sitting Courtside At NBA Game [VIDEO]

4 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Attend Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Anytime you sit court-side at an NBA game there is a chance that you can have some type of interaction with the players, including collisions. Oscar nominee Regina King learned that first hand Wednesday night when she attended the Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

King was enjoying the game during the 3rd quarter, when 76ers star Joel Embiid chased down a pass and leaped straight over King’s head. He narrowly missed her, but did land on the statistician behind her, who was reportedly unharmed. See the video below:

Afterwards, King tweeted out her gratitude to Embiid for not crushing her, see her tweet below:

Regina King Almost Gets Trampled While Sitting Courtside At NBA Game [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close