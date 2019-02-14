CLOSE
Entertainment News
Nickelodeon Bringing Back ‘All That’ With Kenan Thompson as Executive Producer

Amanda Bynes and cast of All That photographed in 1999

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Fresh out the box. Stop! Look and watch! Ready yet? Get set. The show that was all that and more to millennials is coming back!

According to Variety, Nickelodeon will revive the variety show with Kenan Thompson at the helm. The former “All That” cast member will serve as executive producer. The network is also banking on additional cast members to make guest appearances as well.

The sketch comedy show “stayed in the zeitgeist for many years,” Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon said. “People are really fond of it.”

One regular sketch, “Good Burger,” was set in a fast-food restaurant with a clueless cashier, and served up the premise for an original movie in 1997. “All That” also set the stage for spin-offs “The Amanda Show,” “Kenan and Kel” and “Drake and Josh.”

