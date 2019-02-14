Hip-Hop Spot: 50 Cent Roasts Floyd Mayweather On Social Media, Cardi B Joins Instagram Again & More

National
| 02.14.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The battle between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather continues. Mayweather was interviewed by TMZ the other day and he mentioned he will still continue to wear Gucci and Prada despite the Black face backlash.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He mentioned that it’s his money and he will do what he wants with it. 50 Cent posted Mayweather in the Black face sweater along with some other art work that people thought was funny.

The rapper mentioned that he will no longer be wearing the brands and began burning the shirts in his closet on social media. 50 Cent will possibly be donating the rest of the shirts by the designer in his closet.

SEE ALSO: 50 Cent Confirms He Got The Idea For ThisIs50 From Soulja Boy [VIDEO]

In other entertainment news, Cardi B left Instagram the other day, but is back on. She was receiving too much negativity after winning her GRAMMY Award and didn’t want that to ruin the moment.

Lastly, 21 Savage was released from ICE custody, but this is when the battle starts. Just like Slick Rick had to do back in the, Savage will have to try his best to stay in this country.

Check out photos of 50 Cent below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Birthday Bash Finals

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

21 photos Launch gallery

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop Spot: 50 Cent Roasts Floyd Mayweather On Social Media, Cardi B Joins Instagram Again & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close