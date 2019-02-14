CLOSE
Happy Valentine’s Day! 13 Young And Hopelessly In Love Celeb Couples

It's Valentine's Day and despite all the grumbling online from jaded folk, love is in the air. 

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 31, 2018

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Every day is an opportunity to show your loved ones how much you care. BUT…having a sacred 24 hours to specifically celebrate romance and friendship serves as a much-needed annual reminder of what’s most important in life.

Thankfully, these days there’s a lot of love in the air to combat all the pettiness going around in the Trump era—even in Hollywood. Of course we have the OG couples—i.e. the Carters, the Smiths, the James’—that help us keep hope alive. But it’s also really cute that there are all these young celebrities loving out loud too. Think Durk and India Royale, Christian Combs and Breah Hicks…you know the vibes.

Hit the flip for more photos of all our favorite young celeb couples getting love right…or, at least trying their best to. Then, let us know who’s your fave.

