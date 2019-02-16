The legal battle between 50 Cent and Teairra Mari regarding the revenge porn matter has since been settled with the reality show star ordered to pay Fif’s legal fees. After the G-Unit boss threw a petty shot on Instagram regarding the $30,000 owed, Mari fired back with a shot of her own calling 50 a rat.

Fif has been throwing his usual subtle shots via his Instagram page towards Mari about the money, but it appears the one that got her to respond was his most recent jab.

“B*tch if you don’t give me my motherf*cking Money, what’s taking you so long? Oh you ain’t got no mone,” read the caption to an image of a grinning 50 Cent and Mari from the press conference regarding the revenge porn matter.

Mari hit back by posting an image of Tekashi 6ix9ine and 50 inside a club with the caption reading, “Now I understand why you son’d #6ix9nine you instilled the Daddy habit, Curtisssss @monascottyoung I need an advance @50cent is L king 4 me.”

Knowing how 50 Cent gets down, everyone knew he wasn’t going to let that jab go and posted an image of Mona Scott captioned, “Hey @monascottyoung this lil b*tch @misstmariii better give me my money. She Saying she need a advance give me a call lady, looking good.”

Yeah, this can only get worse at this point.

—

Photo: Getty

50 Cent Tells Teairra Mari To Pay Up $30K, Gets Called Rat In Response was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lance Strong Posted February 16, 2019

Also On Hot 107.9: