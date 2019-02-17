CLOSE
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To Empower Black Women Entrepreneurs

MVMT50 and the New Voices Fund will host a pitch competition for Black women business owners.

The New Voices Fund has been working to level the playing field for women entrepreneurs of color. Through several partnerships, the fund has provided women with access to capital and other resources needed to succeed in the realm of entrepreneurship. One of the latest organizations to team up with the fund to create more opportunities for women of color business owners is MVMT50, Black Enterprise reported.

MVMT50 —a collective of Black leaders who are focused on increasing cultural representation in the innovation and technology spaces—has joined forces with SheaMoisture and the New Voices Foundation to host a pitch competition for Black women, the news outlet writes. The competition—dubbed PITCH BLACK—was created as an avenue to address the obstacles that Black women face when trying to become entrepreneurs, including the lack of access to capital. The competition winners will receive up to $100,000.

“We created the New Voices Foundation to provide wrap-around services and ensure that we could meet our entrepreneurs where they are on their individual journeys, whether they need capital or other critical resources such as access or expertise,” Richelieu Dennis, Founder, New Voices Fund, said in a statement. “As we continue to invest in black women, I’m thrilled that we are able to do so via this impactful experience with MVMT50 and Pitch Black. Only through collective efforts will we truly begin to level the field.”

The pitch competition is slated to take place at the University of Texas at Austin on March 9.

There has been a push to support Black women founders. Last year Arlan Hamilton, founder of the venture capitalist firm Backstage Capital, announced that the company would invest $36 million in the entrepreneurial endeavors of African American women.

Venture Capitalist Firm To Invest $36M In Black Women Founders

18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

