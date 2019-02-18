CLOSE
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Andrew Gillum

Superhero Guide To Black History Month

Black History continues to happen everyday. This month, we decided create a Superhero Guide To Black History Month highlighting musicians, politicians, actors and athletes of influence who are not only dominating in their crafts, but are also helping shape culture in unforgettable ways. Below is a character guide to one of our featured heroes, Andrew Gillum.

Civilian Name: Andrew Gillum

Super Name: Golem Gillum

Superpower: Courage

Origin: Florida politics

Conquered Territory: It takes a lot of courage to run for governor in Florida. Had he won in the 2018 election, he would’ve been the state’s first. Even still, at only age 39, he’s already held the titles of city commissioner and mayor. As former mayor of Tallahassee, Gillum strived to make decisions that were in the best interest of Florida. Using his influence for the greater good, he made headlines when he defeated the National Rifle Association (NRA), which sued Tallahassee over an ordinance that outlawed firearm use in public parks. And he was also the only Democrat in the governor’s race to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Andrew Gillum’s political revolution is far from over…

