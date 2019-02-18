CLOSE
Soulja Boy Faked Blowing Out Blac Chyna’s Back To Diss Tyga, Allegedly

Then all of a sudden, the pair actually started digging each other...when trolling goes wrong.

The power of the petty is strong with Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna after sources close to the pair are revealing that their alleged dating was all a big ploy to piss off Tyga. However, it appears that the joke is on them after they allegedly starting digging each other in real life.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the new couple tell TMZ … when they initially started chatting a couple weeks ago by sliding into each other’s DMs, they concocted a plan to piss off Tyga — start pretending they were dating.

As you know … Tyga is Chyna’s ex and Soulja Boy and Tyga have had serious beef in 2019 over who had the biggest comeback last year. So, we’re told they both were down to hang out, hook up and piss off their nemesis.

Then a funny thing happened — the 2 actually started to like each other after a few dates and decided to make it official … according to our sources.

We’re told they appreciate and respect that the other one has their own career rolling right now, and they feel like they can take things slow. So far, no talk about moving in together or anything too serious.

Somebody go check on Tyga.

Soulja Boy Faked Blowing Out Blac Chyna’s Back To Diss Tyga, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

