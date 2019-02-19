Vitamin Of The Day: The Truth Will Set You Free

In cased you missed the Vitamin of the Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “The truth will set you free.” Some times it’s difficult to be honest with yourself let alone other people… But Quick stressed the importance of being truthful in every situation. What’s done in the dark will come to the light so it’s important to walk with integrity in all aspects of life. If you want to see the full vitamin watch the video above.

QuickSilva Posted 5 hours ago

