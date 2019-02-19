CLOSE
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star In Film Based On Black Panther Party’s Fred Hampton

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield are currently in talks to star in Jesus Was My Homeboy, a film about Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. The film will be produced by Ryan Coogler and MACRO’s Charles D. King. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros.

Kaluuya, who had a star-marking turn for his role in 2017’s Get Out would star as Fred Hampton and Stanfield would star as William O’neal, the man who betrayed Hampton to the FBI.

Here’s the synopsis according to Deadline: The film will follow the rise and untimely demise of Hampton as seen through O’Neal’s eyes. It will explore how the FBI infiltrated the Black Panthers, the psychology of their informant and the notorious assassination of the young political leader who died aged only 21.

It’s a major story as Hampton quickly rose to the upper echelon of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party and eventually became the deputy chairman of the national organization. As he became more visible and charismatic in his speeches, he became a target of the FBI and was killed in a raid by Chicago police along with the FBI. Fellow Panther Mark Clark also died in the raid as the two men were sleeping. O’Neal, who gave the FBI the plans to Hampton’s Chicago apartment, died by suicide in 1990.

