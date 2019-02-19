A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner & More Star In Spring 2019 Calvin Klein Campaign

In a new Calvin Klein campaign shot by Glen Luchford, A$AP Rocky, Shawn Mendes, Kendall Jenner, and more strip down for cameras. Showing off their bodies in CK jeans and underwear, the new promo clips take us back to the brand’s ad campaigns of the ’80s and ’90s.

Each posting their solo shots to their social media accounts, Rocky and Jenner talk staying true to yourself and the secret to youth, respectively, while Mendes hops on his guitar and sings his musical heart out. “I feel extraordinary because I’m free to be myself—and I think that’s what makes me feel free,” Rocky said.

Check out their individual shoots from the Spring 2019 Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear campaign below.

