Vitamin Of The Day: If You Want To Feel Rich Just Count Your Blessings

In cased you missed the Vitamin of the day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was ” If You Want To Feel Rich Just Count Your Blessings.” There’s a saying that says “comparison is the thief of all joy.” When we use our time to compare what we have to other people we always feel in a space of loss. If you begin to look your life from a place of gratitude you can change your whole preceptive. If you want to watch the full vitamin watch the full vitamin video above.

QuickSilva Posted 9 hours ago

