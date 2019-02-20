CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Los Angeles-Bound Plane Forced To Land After Passenger Eats Meth

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Former First Lady arrives in Edinburgh

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN / WENN

Via Bossip:

21-year old Douglas Braden Smyser allegedly ate methamphetamine before boarding a plane and starting tweaking so much that the flight was forced to land early. According to federal charging papers, Smyser refused to stay in his seat, talked about having a gun and kept trying to move to first class seating.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

KIRO 7 News reports, Crew members “became concerned” about his behavior almost immediately and about a half hour after takeoff, the pilot decided to land in Portland because he was afraid Smyser would rush the cockpit. Passengers helped keep Smyser in his seat by physically blocking him until officers arrived and took him into custody.

SEE ALSO: Two Mothers Charged With Selling Drugs Near Elementary School

Douglas reportedly had been kicked out of a sober living house in Seattle and decided to check into a drug rehabilitation center in Malibu, which is what lead him to boarding the flight in the first place. He is being charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.

See photos of Rickey Smiley below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Los Angeles-Bound Plane Forced To Land After Passenger Eats Meth was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close