Update: Jussie Smollett Charged With Filing a False Police Report, Facing Jail Time

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SMOLLETT-CELEBRITY-TELEVISION

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

UPDATE 8:00 PM:

Jussie Smollett has now been charged with filing a false police report according to CBS Chicago.

It’s a crime punishable up to 1.5 years in prison. He is expected in bond court tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL 2/20/19 5:32 PM:

Chicago Police have now named Jussie Smollett as a suspect in his own alleged attack. He could be facing charges related to filing a false police report. Right now, detectives are presenting evidence before a grand jury.

This comes after surveillance video showed the brothers who allegedly helped Smollett stage the attack buying items TMZ said were used during the incident. Press play below and watch as Ola and Abel Osundairo check out at the counter, piling up the items, which include ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses and red hats.

At one point Abel pulls his hoodie over his head, attempting to hide his face, but he’d already been seen clearly on the video. According to CBS Chicago, the brothers bought these items the day before the “attack” on Smollett.

Meanwhile, Jussie Smollett has kept quiet. This, while his future on ‘Empire’ may be hanging in the balance.

Update: Jussie Smollett Charged With Filing a False Police Report, Facing Jail Time was originally published on 92q.com

