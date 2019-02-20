CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly Conduct

2 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

UPDATE: A Cook County grand jury has opted to charge Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

ORIGINAL: Well, the Jussie Smollett case, assault, situation, whatever you want to call it has taken another twist.

Chicago PD spokesperson Anthony Gugleilmi revealed on Twitter that the 36-year-old Empire actor is now officially classified as a suspect for filing a false police report. The crime is a class 4 felony and detectives are delivering evidence before a grand jury in Chicago.

It just broke that the two brothers identified in the Smollett case were seen on surveillance purchasing the same items that were originally reported in the January 29 assault on Smollett.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Screen Time Reduced In Wake Of Attack Investigation

RELATED: Did Jussie Smollett Stage His Own Attack?

Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly Conduct was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close