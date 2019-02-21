CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Boogie ft. Eminem “Rainy Days,” Ari Lennox ft. J. Cole “Shea Butter Baby” & More | Daily Visuals 2.20.19

Boogie and Eminem don't mind the rain and Lennox and J. Cole get in their feelings. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Getting an Eminem feature is just as rare today as it was in the early 00’s so best believe when an artist gets a verse from Mr. Mather’s he’s going to try to shoot that clip ASAP like a Harlem representative.

This time around it was Compton’s own Boogie that was able to get Slim Shady in the booth for the cut “Rainy Days” and for their video the two find themselves in a room riddled with writings and an occasional stormy cloud.

On a softer note, Ari Lennox and J. Cole link up for the visual to “Shea Butter Baby” where we watch how a passionate relationship is supposed to play out at any given moment.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, and more.

BOOGIE FT. EMINEM – “RAINY DAYS”

ARI LENNOX FT. J. COLE – “SHEA BUTTER BABY”

YOUNG BUCK – “IT’S ALRIGHT”

WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y – “PLOT TWIST”

LLOYD FT. CITY GIRLS – “CARAMEL”

KEHLANI FT. DOM KENNEDY – “NUNYA”

HARRY HUDSON & JADEN SMITH – “JUST SLIDE”

SADAT X & EL DA SENSEI – “POWER MOVES”

SPRAGGA BENZ, SEAN PAUL, AGENT SASCO & CHI CHING CHING – “DIFFER REMIX”

Boogie ft. Eminem “Rainy Days,” Ari Lennox ft. J. Cole “Shea Butter Baby” & More | Daily Visuals 2.20.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close