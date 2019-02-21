Getting an Eminem feature is just as rare today as it was in the early 00’s so best believe when an artist gets a verse from Mr. Mather’s he’s going to try to shoot that clip ASAP like a Harlem representative.

This time around it was Compton’s own Boogie that was able to get Slim Shady in the booth for the cut “Rainy Days” and for their video the two find themselves in a room riddled with writings and an occasional stormy cloud.

On a softer note, Ari Lennox and J. Cole link up for the visual to “Shea Butter Baby” where we watch how a passionate relationship is supposed to play out at any given moment.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, and more.

BOOGIE FT. EMINEM – “RAINY DAYS”

ARI LENNOX FT. J. COLE – “SHEA BUTTER BABY”

YOUNG BUCK – “IT’S ALRIGHT”

WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y – “PLOT TWIST”

LLOYD FT. CITY GIRLS – “CARAMEL”

KEHLANI FT. DOM KENNEDY – “NUNYA”

HARRY HUDSON & JADEN SMITH – “JUST SLIDE”

SADAT X & EL DA SENSEI – “POWER MOVES”

SPRAGGA BENZ, SEAN PAUL, AGENT SASCO & CHI CHING CHING – “DIFFER REMIX”

Boogie ft. Eminem “Rainy Days,” Ari Lennox ft. J. Cole “Shea Butter Baby” & More | Daily Visuals 2.20.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted 12 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: