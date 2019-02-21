CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2019 Brit Awards

1 reads
Leave a comment
The BRIT Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

The Brit Awards have officially touched down in London, and H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, and more celebrities and music stars hit the red carpet at 02 Arena to celebrate the British Phonographic Industry’s annual pop music awards.

Rita Ora, Drake, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Beyonce and Jay Z, and Ella Mae are just a few of the nominees who will battle it out to take home a trophy this time around.

Take a peek at the stars who slayed the carpet before the show!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2019 Brit Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close