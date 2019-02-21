Jussie Smollett Turns Himself In Over Disorderly Conduct Charge

Hours after being charged with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, Jussie Smollett turned himself in to Chicago PD early Thursday morning, another twist in the now bizarre case following his alleged assault by two men on January 29.

“Jussie [Smollett] is under arrest and in custody of detectives,” CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi announced Thursday morning, adding that a press briefing is expected shortly ahead of Smollett’s court appearance. In a separate statement, CPD deputy director of news affairs Tom Ahern further specified that Smollett was in the custody of detectives.

Press Briefing: Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives. At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court. pic.twitter.com/YonrLkc724 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 21, 2019

Smollett alleged that two white men beat him, poured bleach on him and placed a noose around his neck while screaming, “This is MAGA country!” But as details continued to emerge and CPD continued their investigation, the story became too crazy to be believed, even by Empire standards.

As the story unfolded, it turned out that it was two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo who were Smollett’s “attackers”. They were not white but actually Nigerian and formerly worked as extras on the show. Yesterday, a video emerged of the Osundairo brothers caught on surveillance video purchasing some of the items that were used in the “attack”.

Smollett has continued to cooperate with the police during the investigation but spoke publicly about the incident to both Good Morning America and in concert in Los Angeles where he told a crowd that he “fought the f*ck back” and jokingly referred to himself as “the gay 2Pac.”

The felony charge of disorderly conduct for filing a false report carries a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison.

