Fly Events: Rémy Martin & Don C Release the FINAL Piece of the “Just Rémy” Capsule Collection During All-Star Weekend

Premium cognac brand Rémy Martin and world-renowned streetwear designer, Don C, have dropped the final piece of the “Just Rémy” co-branded capsule collection- the Duffel. Rémy Martin and the influential online cultural hub Hypebeast, celebrated the final product release at a co-hosted event in Charlotte, North Carolina, amongst industry notables attending and participating in the 2019 All-Star Weekend.

The “Just Rémy” Duffel was designed with a luxurious twist similar to the previously released pieces within the collection. Comprised of black lambskin leather with gold hardware and red python piping, the Duffel also features a gold embroidered “Just Rémy” logo as its signature emblem.

From beginning to end, guests enjoyed signature Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal cocktails while enjoying music by DJ Brittany Sky. Basketball enthusiast and reputable artist, Victor Solomon set the scene with custom-made art installations throughout the space; inspired by the aesthetic and energy of the “Just Rémy” Collection.

The Collector’s Series is a program that celebrates the premium promise of Rémy Martin through the collaboration of leading lifestyle brands and designers who are at the crossroads of luxury and lifestyle. The “Just Rémy” partnership, which is the first installment of the series, intertwines fashion, basketball, and luxury to create signature pieces exemplary of the iconic Rémy Martin brand. With a focus on basketball culture, the collection presents premium basketball essentials that double as timeless lifestyle pieces that are essential beyond the court.

The Collector’s Series launched in October of 2018 in Don C’s hometown of Chicago with the debut of the “Just Rémy” 1738 Sneaker Box. The second piece of the collection, the Cap, was unveiled last November in Los Angeles, followed by the release of the Jersey during Art Basel in Miami. Most recently, the Dopp Kit was release at an exclusive event in NYC at the end of January.

The “Just Rémy” Duffel is available for purchase for $750 in a limited supply on JustDon.com. All other pieces in the collection, including the Dopp Kit and Cap ($350) and the Jersey ($750,) are also available for purchase through the site.

