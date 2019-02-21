Wendy Williams To Return To Her Talk Show After Long Break

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Wendy Williams fans get ready because after a long break the host will be back with her famous “how you doing?” Over the last couple of years Williams has been dealing with Graves’ disease which affects her thyroid and in December she fractured her shoulder causing her to be out for a couple days.

She was supposed to return to her purple chair on January 14th after winter break and then it was pushed back to January 21st. Over the past couple of weeks fans have been speculating that she didn’t return because rumors about her husband, Kevin Hunter having an alleged mistress and baby came out.

Several guest hosts including Nick Cannon, Sherri Shephard and more have filled in for her the month of February, but people want Williams back.

According to PEOPLE, this morning a tweet was sent out from her “Wendy Williams Show” account with good news. The tweet mentioned that Williams will be making her way back on March 4th.

In that note she also thanked her staff for working so hard while she’s been away. We can’t wait to see Wendy in March and look forward to giving fans her opinion on all these hot topics she’s been missing.

