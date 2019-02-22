CLOSE
Young M.A “Thotiana Remix,” Street Life & Method Man ft. Havoc “Squad Up”

Young M.A hits up a house party and some Hip-Hop OG's from the 90's link up one time for the streets. Today's Daily Visuals.

Earlier this week we got the official video for Blueface’s Cardi B assisted remix to “Thotiana,” but today we’re getting the unofficial remix to the hit song courtesy of Brooklyn’s own, Young M.A.

Flexing her some frozen water and her signature ice grill (Paul Wall make those?), M.A hits up a house party where the women are vying for her attention while others get splattered with some emoji faces to hide their identities.

Some OG’s meanwhile link up as Street Life, Method Man, and Havoc of Mobb Deep get together for some head bopping hardcore ish in the lyric visual to “Squad Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NBA YoungBoy, Khalid and Kane Brown, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “THOTIANA REMIX”

STREET LIFE & METHOD MAN FT. HAVOC – “SQUAD UP”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “SLIME BELIEF”

KHALID & KANE BROWN – “SATURDAY NIGHTS REMIX”

THE HOMIES FT. JACK HARLOW – “LEAF WRAPS”

SHERWOOD MARTY & SOG MUGOTTI – “IN MY BAG”

D FLOWERS – “LIVINN N DA HOOD”

