CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Welcome Back: Wendy Williams Announces Official Return To Daytime TV

Wendy's two-month intermission is almost over.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy's Season 10 Tour - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Reports alleged Nick Cannon would be taking over The Wendy Williams Show but apparently that was all fake news, as the daytime host is set to make her big return to television on Monday, March 4.

Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime,” the show’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement on Thursday according to Page Six. “We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show.”

Their statement went on to thank all those who’d filled in while Williams was out, reportedly treating Graves’ disease. “We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time,” Debmar-Mercury continued, according to the site. “These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.”

Separately Williams thanked the show’s producers, saying in her own statement “Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me.” Will you be tuning in on her first day back to work two weeks from now?

Photo: Getty

Welcome Back: Wendy Williams Announces Official Return To Daytime TV was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close