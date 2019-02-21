After Planting Roots in Atlanta, The Slutty Vegan Comes Back Home To Baltimore

02.21.19
Slutty Vegan came about  the summer of 2018 by Pinky Cole. A Baltimore native, she ended up planting her roots in Atlanta. Coming to  West End community of Atlanta, they’ve made their mission provide quality vegan meals to communities that would have otherwise never had these options. The philosophy at Slutty Vegan is “VEGANS CAN BE SLUTTY TOO”. They actively seek to dismiss the notion held by many we serve, that vegan food is either too expensive or too bland.

With a team of innovative, visionary, and passionate members Slutty  make it our goal to make every SLUTTY experience as amazing as the first. QuickSilva talked to Founder, Pinky Cole about her journey from the city of Baltimore to Atlanta and having some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood getting SLUTTY!

 

