Jussie Smollett Suspended From Empire

Jussie Smollett will not appear in the final two episodes of ‘Empire.’ The actor, who plays Jamal Lyon on the musical drama, has been suspended from the series show producers announced Friday.

“The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us. Jussie has been an important member of our EMPIRE family for the past five years and we care about him deeply. While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out. We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season.” -Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer, executive producers of EMPIRE.

According to TMZ, Smollett went straight to the ‘Empire’ set after his bail hearing in a Chicago courtroom. He tearfully addressed the cast and crew, saying, “”I’m sorry I’ve put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I’m sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this.”

Smollett said he was attacked back on January 29th by two MAGA supporters who threw a chemical on him, called him anti-gay and racist slurs, and put a rope around his neck. His legal team issued a statement Thursday night calling him “a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence.”

