Tyga Gets Into Fight at Floyd Mayweather’s Birthday Party, Grabs For Gun

Tyga

Tyga flew into a violent rage Saturday night outside Floyd Mayweather’s birthday party. But, thankfully cooler heads prevailed before anything truly popped off.

According to TMZ, T-Raw started the night inside of the Sunset Room in Hollywood, celebrating Floyd’s 42nd birthday, when someone in the crowd go into it with the rapper.

No word on what the beef was about but, security wanted Tyga out. Guards grabbed the rapper by his neck–yanking him out of the club onto the street. That’s when it escalated, resulting in Tyga reaching for his security guard’s gun.

Thankfully, the gun never left the guard’s holster. Tyga and his crew eventually left the club.

