Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Tyga flew into a violent rage Saturday night outside Floyd Mayweather’s birthday party. But, thankfully cooler heads prevailed before anything truly popped off.
According to TMZ, T-Raw started the night inside of the Sunset Room in Hollywood, celebrating Floyd’s 42nd birthday, when someone in the crowd go into it with the rapper.
Related: Report: Blac Chyna And Soulja Boy Dating to Spite Tyga
No word on what the beef was about but, security wanted Tyga out. Guards grabbed the rapper by his neck–yanking him out of the club onto the street. That’s when it escalated, resulting in Tyga reaching for his security guard’s gun.
Thankfully, the gun never left the guard’s holster. Tyga and his crew eventually left the club.
Tyga With His YMCMB Family (PHOTOS)
Tyga With His YMCMB Family (PHOTOS)
1. On The Red Carpet Looking Real Happy…Source: 1 of 12
2. Tyga & His Labelmate Nicki MinajSource: 2 of 12
3. Birdman, Tyga, and Mack MaineSource: 3 of 12
4. Nicki = Happy Tyga = Not So HappySource: 4 of 12
5. Tyga With Scott Disick In Between Him & DrakeSource: 5 of 12
6. FamilySource: 6 of 12
7. Hanging Out With His Future Former BossSource: 7 of 12
8. Getting A TalkSource: 8 of 12
9. SenileSource: 9 of 12
10. ImpressedSource: 10 of 12
11. When They Used To Like Each OtherSource: 11 of 12
12. Backstage Bicken BackSource: 12 of 12
Tyga Gets Into Fight at Floyd Mayweather’s Birthday Party, Grabs For Gun was originally published on 92q.com