Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Issa Rae

Superhero Guide To Black History Month

Black History continues to happen everyday. This month, we decided create a Superhero Guide To Black History Month highlighting musicians, politicians, actors and athletes of influence who are not only dominating in their crafts, but are also helping shape culture in unforgettable ways. Below is a character guide to one of our featured heroes, Issa Rae.

Civilian Name: Issa Rae

Super Name: Rae Bae

Superpower: Magic Creativity

Origin: TV & Movies

Conquered Territory: Issa Rae is the definition of “making a way out of no way.” Since launching her “Awkward Black Girl” series on YouTube back in 2011, she went on to create more digital content on Pharrell’s “iAmOTHER” YouTube channel, began touring, released a memoir titled The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl (2015) and most recently, teamed up with HBO to debut her original series, Insecure. It wasn’t easy, but she got it done. “I thrive on obstacales,” she once said. “If I’m told that it can’t be done, then I push harder.”

The proof is in her mission: Issa was listed in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2012 and 2014, has been nominated for two Golden Globes and an Emmy, had a supporting role just last year in The Hate U Give, is co-starring in the Little movie with Marsai Martin in April 2019, and is currently in the pre-production phase for The Lovebirds (2020), American Princess (TBD) and Empress of Serenity (TBD). Her accomplishments are #BlackGirlMagic at its finest!

