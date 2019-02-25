Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars

While everyone was focused on the actual Oscars award show, there was plenty happening on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes.
MUST SEE: Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars
For instance, when Ashley Graham asked Jason Mamoa to do the “Haka” (a ceremonial dance or challenge in Māori culture done in the film Aquaman). Lisa Bonet wasn’t having it and shut it down real quick.
1. Lisa Bonet Wasn’t Having It On The Red Carpet
2. Ice Cube Congratulated Regina King On Her Oscar Win
3. Billy Porter Arrives To The Red Carpet Via Golf Cart
4. Angela Basset Waving To Her Haters
5. The Fine Folks From Wakanda Took A Pic With Rep John Lewis
6. The Black Reporters At The Oscars
7. Spike Lee’s Gold Nikes
8. Donald Trump Felt A Way About Spike Lee’s Acceptance Speech
9. Chris Evans Helped Regina King To The Stage
10. Hannah Beacher Tearing Up As Her Oscar Is Engraved
More Oscars Coverage:
Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars
Oscars 2019: ‘Black Panther’ Scores ‘Best Picture’ Nomination
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
1. 91st Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. ABC's Coverage Of The 91st Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. 91st Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. BILLY PORTER, ADAM SMITHSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. DANNY GLOVERSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. 91st Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 91st Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. SHAMIER ANDERSONSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. 91st Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. LAURA HARRIERSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. SHAMIER ANDERSONSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 91st Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 91st Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. 91st Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. 91st Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 91st Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. 91st Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 91st Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 20 of 20
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com