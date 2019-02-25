Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars

While everyone was focused on the actual Oscars award show, there was plenty happening on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes.

MUST SEE: Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars

For instance, when Ashley Graham asked Jason Mamoa to do the “Haka” (a ceremonial dance or challenge in Māori culture done in the film Aquaman). Lisa Bonet wasn’t having it and shut it down real quick.

1. Lisa Bonet Wasn’t Having It On The Red Carpet

Cringiest moment in #Oscars HAS to go to Ashley Graham getting SHUTTDOWN by Lisa Bonet when she asked Jason to do a tribal yell. Yikes. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/cRENUKBdts — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) February 25, 2019

2. Ice Cube Congratulated Regina King On Her Oscar Win

She’s been my sister and my homegirl on and off screen. I always considered her one of the best in the business. Congratulations to you @ReginaKing⁩. pic.twitter.com/0Xin8l8DwE — Ice Cube (@icecube) February 25, 2019

3. Billy Porter Arrives To The Red Carpet Via Golf Cart

4. Angela Basset Waving To Her Haters

5. The Fine Folks From Wakanda Took A Pic With Rep John Lewis

6. The Black Reporters At The Oscars

7. Spike Lee’s Gold Nikes

8. Donald Trump Felt A Way About Spike Lee’s Acceptance Speech

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

9. Chris Evans Helped Regina King To The Stage

How do I tattoo Chris Evans helping Regina King to my chest? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VoMsOm46DL — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 25, 2019

10. Hannah Beacher Tearing Up As Her Oscar Is Engraved

Hannah Beachler, the first African-American to win best production design, tears up as her Oscar is engraved https://t.co/PjIRQbnhxp #Oscars pic.twitter.com/V8ck2AtIWY — Variety (@Variety) February 25, 2019

