CLOSE
National
HomeNational

White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp

Mikiea Price claims that because of the assault, which was caught on tape, her 11-year-old daughter is too traumatized to return to school.

5 reads
Leave a comment

A Wisconsin teacher was recently placed on administrative leave after he allegedly ripped several braids from an 11-year-old student’s scalp.

According to WISC-TV, the young girl’s mother, Mikiea Price, claims the assault happened on Feb. 13 by the hands of Madison Metropolitan School District’s acting principal and positive behavior support coach Rob Mueller-Owens.

Price states that the incident happened when Mueller-Owens got upset when her daughter and a friend that sprayed some perfume in class. When the girls did not listen to him to stop, they were instructed to leave the class.

“When he came in, he asked (my daughter) to step out and she didn’t listen, and didn’t step out and as he walked toward her, she said she went toward the window and just wasn’t following direction, and he told her in front of the whole class, to the teacher, ‘Take the class somewhere else,’” Price told Madison365.

“And (my daughter) said, ‘No, that’s fine. They can stay, I’ll go.’

As the girl was walking out of the classroom, Price said, Mueller-Owens began pushing her out. Soon after, she fell into a row of lockers, where the teacher lost his balance and fell on top of her.

It’s believed that somewhere in this scuffle, three of her braids got ripped out.

The incident was caught on tape and is currently being reviewed by the Madison police and the school district. The video has yet to be released to the public.

Price, who is also a substitute teacher, says she was never called by the school after the incident and that her daughter never received any medical attention at school. Now, her child is too afraid to come back to class.

“Just the whole experience is just traumatic and devastating and just confusing,” Price told WISC-TV.

She added, “I’m just disgusted at this whole incident. You know I send my kid to school to learn, and that’s a place where mothers send their kids to be comfortable in. I just feel violated in so many ways that … this even happened to her.”

Price is also disappointed because Mueller-Owen is an expert on restorative discipline practices, which focuses on getting to the root of behavioral problems with positive techniques.

“That’s the devastating part about it,” Price said.

“That’s the disgusting part about it. To have that much education and that much training and that much knowledge, to be certified with kids and not follow protocol, I think that’s the part that hurt me the most and disappointed me the most.”

The Madison Metropolitan School District released the following statement:

“As a District, we take any situation of this nature very seriously. All of our students need to be safe and supported in school, and we have a thorough investigation process and protocol that we follow. While we cannot talk about the details of a specific student or personnel situation, it is our responsibility to consider all of the facts of the situation and determine the right next steps. The staff person was put on leave while the situation was investigated. Based on that investigation, the staff person will not return to Whitehorse Middle School, and we are determining next steps. In addition, our team is coming together to create a full support plan to ensure that students is safe and fully supported at school.”

RELATED NEWS:

Christian School Apologizes After Teacher Wore Blackface During African History Lesson

#JusticeForTamlaHorsford: Why And How Did This Mother Of Five Really Die At An Adult Sleepover?

Houston Teacher Under Fire After Parents Say Children’s Grades Were Based On Race

Colin Kaepernick Teacher

These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We've Ever Seen!

32 photos Launch gallery

These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We've Ever Seen!

Continue reading These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We’ve Ever Seen!

These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We've Ever Seen!

[caption id="attachment_3022351" align="alignleft" width="747"] Source: Glen Mourning / @mourningknows[/caption] Black History Month is finally here and across the country there are dedicated and passionate teachers going above and beyond to ensure that their students have a memorable, inspiring and impactful February. One way they're doing that is by using their creativity and pride to decorate their classroom doors to pay homage to African-American heroes. One teacher that caught our eye was Glen Mourning, an author and fourth grade teacher from Friendship Public Charter School in Washington D.C. See, the 31-year-old educator and former football player used his door to highlight Colin Kaepernick for his school's annual door decorating contest. Mourning told HelloBeautiful that their school has a strong focus on social justice and strives to make the connection between those core values and learning, which is important for Friendship's predominately Black and Latino student population. "We don’t necessarily teach a mainstream curriculum, so we don’t start our Black History lessons with slavery," Mourning stressed. Adding, "Our kids and our families are used to knowing more about the contributions of folks like us from all different perspectives and time periods." https://twitter.com/schell50/status/1091092589766471681 For Mourning, Colin is a perfect example of someone stands up for Black lives, an example his students can relate to and one he can expand on. "It's a pretty abstract concept for our 9 and 10-year olds to understand the power of Colin choosing to take a knee and being ostracized for it. So we make sure they understand that he's more than just the 'dude with the Afro that took a knee,' but that these social injustices he's speaking about are still happening." He adds, "That, and the importance of integrity and how doing the right thing can mean that people will not always support you." Mourning also makes sure his students know about Kaepernick's work outside of football, teaching them about his, "Know Your Rights Camp, his foundation and how he has impacted people all round the world." "His actions are bigger than the NFL; it's a global thing." Mourning, who couldn't imagine not being a teacher, also wants for his students to have a more meaningful Black History Month than he had growing up. "I grew up in Connecticut, so Black History Month was basically a music teacher singing some slave song and only talking about Dr. King. There was no deeper meaning that made me feel me proud or wanted me to learn more," he explained. And given the current culture we live in, he stresses that our kids deserve better. "You turn on the TV and the radio and everything is anti to be proud of who you are. So as teachers we have to be as creative as possible on a regular basis and find ways for students to make connections with the world around us, so when they enter that world as adults, they know which side of the argument they are fighting for." Bravo to Mr. Mourning and other teachers like him who embody the phrase that "in order to be it, you need to see it." Take a look a some of our favorite Black History Month doors below:

White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close