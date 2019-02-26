R. Kelly Posts Bail, After Spending a Weekend in Jail

Despite reports saying that R. Kelly did not have the money to get out of jail, the Associated Press has reported that the singer couldn’t afford the bail, he should be out by tonight. R. Kelly posted bail on Monday afternoon and was released from the Chicago jail where he spent the weekend, officials said.

BREAKING: R&B singer R. Kelly free on bail after spending weekend in Chicago jail on sexual abuse charges. https://t.co/v8rC3yQBOB — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2019

The 52-year-old R&B singer was booked at the Cook County jail on Saturday and was unable to come up with $100,000 bail to be released.A bond court judge on Saturday set bail at $1 million, requiring the bump and grind singer to pay 10 percent. Among the conditions of release is that Kelly have no contact with females younger than 18.

During a hearing earlier Monday, Kelly’s lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that he faces. Prosecutors allege that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time. Kelly has denied the allegations.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

QuickSilva Posted 5 hours ago

